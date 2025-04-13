Crux Wealth Advisors Makes New $28,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 180,178 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

