Crux Wealth Advisors Takes $308,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $1,241,367.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

