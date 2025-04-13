Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. 523,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 753,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

CTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $768.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc acquired 8,143,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

