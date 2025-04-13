Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE DAN opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Dana has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -102.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dana by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,498,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

