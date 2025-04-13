Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $150.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

