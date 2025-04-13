Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 10.2% – What’s Next?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 402,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 433,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
