Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 10.2% – What’s Next?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 402,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 433,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

About Defiance Silver

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.