Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

