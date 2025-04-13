Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DHCNI opened at $13.70 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

