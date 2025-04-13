Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,310,000 after purchasing an additional 821,608 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $153.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

