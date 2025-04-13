Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,256 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $40,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 608.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 57,477 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

