Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $277.13 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.22.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.06.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

