Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.