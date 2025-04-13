Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $23.22 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.10 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,600. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 980 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,460.40. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,460.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

