eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.