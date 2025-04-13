Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $4,534,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,844,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.