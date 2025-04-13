Elm Partners Management LLC Has $41.74 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,441 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 2.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $41,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

