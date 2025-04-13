Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 36,544 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 259,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,328,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 828.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 123,830 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $161.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

