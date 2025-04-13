Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $237.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $280.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

