Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $909,415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.