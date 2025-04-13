EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $49,222,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 158,617 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,969,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ENS

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.