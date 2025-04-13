Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enpro by 102.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Enpro by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enpro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $147.17 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $214.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day moving average is $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

