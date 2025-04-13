Entruity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 28,164 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 1.1% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after buying an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 49,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 37,980 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

