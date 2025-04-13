Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cabot by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

NYSE CBT opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $73.63 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

