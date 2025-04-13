Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $27,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 76.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,598,000 after purchasing an additional 336,854 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CM opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

