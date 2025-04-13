Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.32 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,808 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ExlService by 23.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 62.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171,912 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.