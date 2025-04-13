Envision Financial Planning LLC Acquires 338 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,279,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,588,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $61.22.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.