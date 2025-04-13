Envision Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFAS stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

