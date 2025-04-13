Envision Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.20 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

