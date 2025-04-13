EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $89,018,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $108.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

