Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

