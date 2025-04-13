Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Evergy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.52 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.