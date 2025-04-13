Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,041 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

