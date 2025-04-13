F M Investments LLC Purchases 2,352 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.