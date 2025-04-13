F M Investments LLC Sells 309 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $292,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

