Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 21,585 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $350.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

