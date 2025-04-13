Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 902 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

