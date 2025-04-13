Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,543 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

