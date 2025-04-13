Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,902 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.18 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

