Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

