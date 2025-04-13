Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 283.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,044 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFWM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $4.63 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $381.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.19.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

