Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $21,872,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 205,657 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In related news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

