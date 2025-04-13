Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 38,884 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 38,121.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,900,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $5,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Oppenheimer cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

