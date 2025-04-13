Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 19,556 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $490.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.55 and its 200-day moving average is $536.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

