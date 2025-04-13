FIL Ltd Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,663 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VINP stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

(Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.