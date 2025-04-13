Financial Alternatives Inc Has $591,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Alternatives Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $184.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

