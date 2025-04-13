First Nordic Metals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 77,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 35,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

First Nordic Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

About First Nordic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Nordic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Nordic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.