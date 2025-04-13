First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.63. 1,115,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 692,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 285,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2,565.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

