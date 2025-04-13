First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Position Increased by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,920 shares during the period. First Watch Restaurant Group makes up 3.9% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $37,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. TD Securities raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.5 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.