FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.59 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

