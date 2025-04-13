Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$272.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.3 million.

Five9 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. Five9 has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.76.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

