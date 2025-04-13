Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$272.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.3 million.
Five9 Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Five9 stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. Five9 has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Five9
In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
